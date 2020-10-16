ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after a person was shot between two towns Friday evening.
Initial details were scarce, but dispatch confirmed to us just after 11 p.m. that the investigation was active along Ramona Drive between Belton and Anderson. We were referred to a public information officer for more concrete details.
Sgt. JT Foster, the PIO for the sheriff's office, confirmed a victim was taken to a nearby emergency room via a personal vehicle for treatment, but their condition and severity of injuries were unknown.
The investigation is ongoing; stay tuned for updates.
