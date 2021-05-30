ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect for murder following a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday night near Trotter Road.
Deputies say the suspect, Heather B. Wilson was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. She was taken into custody and is currently at the Anderson County Detention Center, according to deputies.
The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Richard Chappell of Anderson. Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.
The coroner says that the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, along with Anderson County EMS and Medshore EMS responded to the scene at around 10:39 Saturday evening when they found the victim.
The coroner's office says that the preliminary investigation indicates that Chappell was shot by another individual inside his residence and the death has been ruled a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to the coroner.
The coroner says that the investigation is ongoing with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
