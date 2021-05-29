ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect accused of murdering a victim during a shooting on Friday night on Keys Street.
Deputies say that the suspect, Paul E. Cormack, was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center according to deputies.
The coroner's office says that upon arrival to the scene, a man was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to AnMed but was pronounced dead at 11:43pm on Friday.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon of Anderson. According to a release, Bordelon's death has been ruled a homicide as it was determined that he sustained the gunshot wound during the altercation.
The coroner says that an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
