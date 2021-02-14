IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are searching near Iva after they say a suspect was shot by a homeowner Sunday afternoon.
Details are still being confirmed, but Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO confirmed to FOX Carolina around 6 p.m. the scene unfolded along Opry House Road. Foster says the homeowner shot someone who was supposedly breaking into property, and the suspect left in a vehicle.
As of writing, Foster says neither the suspect nor the vehicle have been located. Personnel are responding in the area, but it's still early in the investigation.
Stay tuned for updates.
