Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they pursued a fleeing suspect on Thursday near Pearman Dairy road in Anderson.
Deputies say that they attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver fled and led police on a pursuit. They add that at some point, the suspect struck a county car with his vehicle.
According to deputies, the suspect eventually fled on foot but was apprehended by a K9 and taken into custody.
On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the suspect as Charles Smith. He has been charged with the following:
- Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
- DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
- Traffic / Reckless Driving
- Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
- Resisting Arrest
- Habitual Traffic Offender
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
- (3) Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
