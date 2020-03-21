PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says one of their own had to shoot a suspect during a chase late Friday night.
ACSO says they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 86 in Piedmont, but the suspect driver did not stop and instead lead a low-speed pursuit.
The suspect did stop, but ACSO says he fled on foot and a deputy gave chase. At one one point, ACSO says the suspect pulled a gun and took aim at the deputy, but the deputy fired at the suspect. The suspect was struck at least one time and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
Per standard protocol, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.