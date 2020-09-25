ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is detained after reportedly getting into a fight with a deputy during a traffic stop.
Dispatch says it happened around 10:45 p.m. near the QuikTrip gas station along Clemson Boulevard. Sgt. JT Foster, public information officer for ACSO, confirms the altercation broke out, saying the suspect has been detained with charges pending.
The investigation into what exactly unfolded is ongoing.
