ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase ended in a collision Wednesday night.
ACSO says Highway Patrol troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect car continued on. Deputies then got involved to help with their K9 unit in case troopers need assistance.
Eventually, deputies say the suspect lost control of the car near Old Greenville Highway and Landsdowne Drive. Both the driver and the passenger fled, but both were eventually captured. ACSO says they believe the driver was apprehended by a K9, while the passenger was taken into custody without incident.
We're told no Anderson County vehicles were involved, and all charges are still pending.
