BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deputies were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belton.
According to Anderson County deputies, they were initially looking for a vehicle involved in a car-jacking that took place in Greenville County.
Greenville County deputies said the report of a stolen vehicle came to them around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The call stated that three to four men robbed a victim at gunpoint at a QuikTrip on White Horse Road.
The vehicle is described as a black 2008 Ford Taurus.
Around 12:30 p.m., Anderson County deputies said they located the car near Belton and a pursuit ensued. The car chase ended on Wright School Road, after a successful deflation of the vehicle's tires.
The suspects jumped out of the car, and deputies continued their pursuit on foot. They followed the suspects to a field, where deputies say one of the suspects fired at them.
A deputy fired back, and struck the suspect at least once. They were transported to the hospital, where their condition remains unknown.
Per standard procedure, SLED has taken over the investigation.
