Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) -The victim of an early morning shooting in Anderson has passed away.
On Thursday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Due West Highway.
Deputies say the call came in around 3:21 a.m. this morning, and when they arrived on scene deputies located one person who had been shot.
According to the sheriff's office, EMS personnel transported the gun shot victim to a hospital for treatment.
The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Michael T. McLarey of Anderson, passed away at AnMed Hospital.
ACSO says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call deputies.
