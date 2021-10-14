TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After more than year of investigating, a woman has been charged for the shooting death of two people in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
In August of 2020, Billy Johnson, 57, and Amy Lambert, 30, were found shot to death in a camper on Cedar Grove Road, according to warrants. The suspect who killed them was Mckenzie Maxine Carey.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheriff asks SLED to take over investigation of Townville double homicide
Warrants show Carey admitting to being at the camper along with Lester Piercefield and Payton Call. Piercefield and Call were outside while in the bathroom Carey was in the bathroom of the camper. Carey said she heard gunshots and fled the camper through the bathroom window.
Call said she heard gunshots right before Carey came out of the camper, according to warrants. Piercefield and Call were given a gun by Carey, which later matched the fired bullets recovered at the scene of the camper.
SLED warrants show Carey was arrested on Monday, Oct. 11 and has been charged with two counts of murder. Carey was denied bond by Judge Malone.
