GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Activist Bruce Wilson of Black Lives Matter and Fighting Injustice Together held a news conference on Tuesday to call for Greenville City Council to introduce and pass a resolution condemning certain groups and preventing members of those groups from interfering with the laws or people of Greenville.
Specifically, Wilson wants the resolution to call out "white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-nazis, and any other hate groups and individuals whose ideologies are based on hate, violence, discord and intolerance," according to a draft of his proposed resolution.
Below is the full text of his proposed legislation:
RESOLUTION CONDEMNING
ANY GROUPS AND INDIVIDUALS WHO
SEEK TO DIVIDE OUR COMMUNITY AND INCITE HATRED
WHEREAS, the city of Greenville has historically struggled with the challenging issues of race, equality, and prejudice because of the failure to recognize that all of our citizens have a right to equal access and opportunity; and,
WHEREAS, while there is more to be done, we are making progress toward securing social justice for all of our citizens, even as our city struggles with the challenges to our health and safety and the economy from the pandemic and the social unrest that occurred this past year; and,
WHEREAS, recently there has arisen in the United States a growing number of groups and individuals who threaten our democracy and social justice by seeking to reignite social animosities, reverse improvements in race relations, divide our community, and incite hatred; to include attacks on Black Americans, Asian Americans and Others Alike, and,
WHEREAS, City Council rejects and condemns all such groups and individuals whose ideologies are based on hate, violence, divisiveness, and intolerance, and further condemns any and all symbols of hate, which include, but not limited to, statues and monuments within the city limits of Greenville, South Carolina; and,
WHEREAS, as members of City Council we took an oath, “…to preserve the peace and carry into effect according to law, the purposes for which…” we have been elected. Our collective responsibilities include promoting the peace and prosperity of our community, exercising good judgement, and promoting good will, and seeking to ensure the prosperity of all of our citizens and respect for one another’s diversity; and,
WHEREAS, we are committed to promoting a community that is unified, where people of different races, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic backgrounds, and ability resolve together to overcome the challenges of its past and become stronger and more inclusive.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GREENVILLE, IN CITY COUNCIL ASSEMBLED THAT white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-nazis, and any other hate groups and individuals whose ideologies are based on hate, violence, discord and intolerance are rejected and condemned, and while such groups and individuals may be present in our community, they will not interfere with City Council’s efforts to address, engage and lead the citizens of the City of Greenville on issues relate to racial diversity, equity, and inclusion and to promote a deeper shared understanding of our community that is more inclusive; and further, we call upon the South Carolina General Assembly to immediately enact a hate crimes law for the state of South Carolina.
We asked the city for comment on Wilson's proposal and city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the City of Greenville actually adopted a resolution condemning hate and bias based crimes back in January.
"City Council maintains its commitment to the protection of our diverse residents and visitors. Greenville is committed to inclusivity and a strong quality of life for citizens, as evidenced in our recently adopted council priorities," Brotherton said in an email.
You can read the city's current resolution on the matter below:
