Sylva, NC (FOX Carolina) - An activist group in North Carolina has taken out two billboards along a highway calling for the relocation of a confederate monument in downtown Sylva, NC.
Reconcile Sylva says the billboards are intended to bring attention to both the monument and the need for the community to address racism.
Organizers say the billboards were installed on August 13 and will remain in place for several weeks.
Reconcile Sylva describes themselves as,"A group of Jackson County residents whose mission statement indicates that they believe that everyone in Jackson County belongs and that the group is working towards a community where all are valued and respected as equals. The group is calling for a reconciliation of the past and present divisions by removing barriers to equality and uplifting vulnerable members of the community. In addition, they promote inclusiveness and compassion regardless of color, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, ability, or sexual orientation."
talk to your children about communists and how they want to ruin the usa , that is what this is about .
