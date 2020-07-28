GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Books behind bars is an initiative that was launched with a non-profit, Salute 1st, an Upstate activist and the Department of Corrections to provide books for every prison across the state.
The pandemic stopped them from having the normal programs led by volunteers.
They are hoping that everyone across the state will browse through their bookshelves and donate.
It's goal is to help those who are behind bars gain the knowledge to build a better life when they get out.
Thousands of books are headed to the libraries in prisons across South Carolina. They've collected 12,000.
Salute 1st, an organization led by Kendall Taylor, Traci Fant with the Upstate Freedom Fighters, and the State Dept. of Corrections need your help to make it happen.
Traci Fant, activist, say "I know they need for books that expand your vision, expand the horizon for you. Books take you to another place and the inmates love reading, they love learning."
Kendall Taylor believes, "People make the assumption that when a man or woman goes to prison that there is an automatic rehabilitation process put in place. That is not always the case sometimes you can actually go backwards and come out in a worse condition than when you went in so we have a duty, being responsible to these young minds and books, to me, are the greatest key."
He hopes these books will inspire them while organizations like freedom fighters and salute first can't physically be there to mentor them right now.
Taylor says he was told by SCDC that the inmates "are getting frustrated because normally volunteers such as my company Salute First, come in and bring programs, activities, projects, things to keep them in a creative mindset."
He says that the knowledge they can gain from these books will be like putting "a battery in their back to become entrepreneurs."
Fant says, "imagine sitting in a 6 x 6 cell for 23 hours a day and all you can see is the four walls." She says you "can’t do anything but sit there and think about what you did do or what you didn’t do, this book will enable you to explore other opportunities."
"No officer, no magistrate and no district attorney can take your crown. Don’t forget that you are a king. I’ve been through every single setback that you can imagine as a man. I don’t look like what I’ve been through, but at the end of the day, when you make up in your mind that you are still royalty. That you still have purpose, that you can still contribute, you will start to realize that God is a redeemer," says Taylor.
Redemption that he says he is evidence of. Taylor says he, "used to shy away from it because in my courier company I had a lot of corporate clients and I couldn’t really talk about my life, but I am a three time felon myself. I started my business when I got out of jail. I bought an $1,100 van and I took that one van to a $5 million business in less than four years."
Fant believes, "what you are exposed to you become and if you are just sitting behind those walls, sitting behind those bars for 24 hours a day, you become engaged. Your mindset becomes closed."
"It [reading] did allow me to strengthen my vocabulary because one of the reasons I think men are shooting and killing and fighting is because they can’t verbally express their emotions. They don’t have the vocabulary so it is F this, F that, naw man. You can’t even articulate what you are feeling so you get frustrated and it comes out in anger," says Taylor.
You can drop books off at any prison or The CoLab off Augusta Road. 1 McNeese Dr, Greenville, SC 29605.
You can mail them to: 4100 Carmel Rd. Suite B-101, Charlotte, NC 28226.
They will be collecting all the books in Columbia on August 7th.
Books should not be overly sexual or promoting violence.
