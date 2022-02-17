PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family members and a local activist are pushing for more help in the search for a missing Upstate woman.
Alexis Ware, a mother of two, went missing January 30. She was last seen at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N. in Anderson County.
Later her red Honda sedan was found in McCormick County. But Alexis hasn't been found.
On Wednesday, local Activist Bruce Wilson filled out a form requesting help from Senator Lindsey Graham.
Wilson has been working with Ware's family and is asking for Graham's office to help or solicit resources from the FBI in the search for Alexis.
He says the family believes she was abducted and wants resources utilized in high-profile missing persons cases, like the disappearance of Gabby Petito which was investigated by the FBI.
Ware is 29 years old and described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 230 pounds. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.