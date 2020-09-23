GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Activist Bruce Wilson said Black Lives Matter is planning a peaceful demonstration in Greenville to call for justice after the news from Louisville that one officer had been indicted following Breonna Taylor’s death in March, not for her death, but for “wanton endangerment” for firing a gun through a wall in Taylor’s home.
MORE: 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death
Wilson said, “If you shoot through a wall, you’ll go to jail. If you shoot through Breonna Taylor, then you get paid time off.”
“It’s sad,” Wilson continued. “When will it change that, in America a wall will receive more justice than a black person? And we keep seeing it time and time again.”
Wilson said Taylor’s family in Louisville, KY needs justice, and he had an answer for anyone who asks why protest in Greenville when it didn’t happen here:
“We’re going to stand with that family because IT COULD have happened in Greenville,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the demonstration is being planned for Thursday evening in downtown Greenville.
(1) comment
In all due respect, will someone tell me what good these demonstrations do?
