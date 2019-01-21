Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the 2019 King Day at the Dome will be held in Columbia at the State House to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The NAACP will be hosting the rally.
This marks the 19th year that members of the NAACP have marched from Zion Baptist Church to the State House in honor of Dr. King.
The event will start with a prayer service at 8:30 a.m., and be attended by Senator Cory Booker who will walk with constituents to the State House in a march that will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The State House rally will officially start at 10:15 a.m.
Also attending the event will be Senator Bernie Sanders. According to the NAACP both Senator Booker and Senator Sanders are expected to speak.
The theme of this year's event is "Education First: Illuminating the Path to Change".
