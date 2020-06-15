GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One week has passed since an incident involving a vehicle that turned into the parking lot of Tanner’s Big Orange restaurant during a large gathering of protesters on June 8.
Activists are continuing to call for charges in the case and maintain the driver had ill-intent.
Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together feels investigators should consider it a hate crime, but even misdemeanor charges would be welcomed.
The last official update from Greenville police came on June 10, when police said they are working to “review all of the evidence in this case.”
A police spokesperson said then that investigators were still attempting to identify and contact additional witnesses who were on scene to give statements and to provide any video evidence they may have.
“Due to the large number of people who were on scene, it is imperative for us to gather as much information as possible to ensure a thorough investigation is completed,” said Alia Paramore with Greenville PD. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to evaluate evidence that will allow us to analyze this incident from every possible angle.”
Investigators ask anyone with any information regarding the incident please contact Captain G. K. Smith at 864-467-5313.
FOX Carolina reached out to GPD on Monday to ask if there were new updates.
June 10 Updates & news conferences
Greenville police interim-Chief Howie Thompson spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said investigators are hard at work conducting interviews with witnesses.
“There is no rush to judgement, no rush to make a charge. We want to make the right charge," Thompson said.
“I want there to be an answer, and there will be, but it has to be at the end of the investigation when we have all of the facts," the chief said.
Thompson said each interview with witnesses leads investigators to others who also need to be interviewed and also new information that has to be followed up on from previous witness interviews.
Thompson also defended the officers at the scene from allowing the vehicle involved to leave the scene.
“I don’t know that stopping the car at that scene, which was volatile and emotional, would be the right time to do that," the chief said.
Thompson said every nearby officer responded because an officer working the protest called for help.
Community Activists said they feel like police should have done more at the time and are calling for an arrest.
The activists also gathered at County Square in Greenville on Wednesday to speak about the investigation.
Derrick Quarles with Black Lives Matter asked the community to boycott Tanner's restaurant because of the comments the owner admitted to making on social media.
Bruce Wilson with Fighting Injustice Together spoke about the incident involving the vehicle, and said he felt police were treating protesters as suspects in the incident when they were actually victims.
Traci Fant with Freedom Fighters said she received a phone call from the police chief on Thursday morning and also asked anyone with video of the incident to share it with police.
"If you don't want to go to police, call me and I will get the video from you and take it to police," Fant said.
The activists believe the vehicle intentionally turned into the crowd and said they will keep pushing for the investigation to move forward.
"The intent of that man with that vehicle was to harm us that day," Fant said.
Thompson said he is working together with activists and has been on the phone with several today to discuss the investigation and asking "for the community to give us a little time."
"We want to do it right the first time," Thompson said.
