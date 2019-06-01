GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - There is a city curfew in place that says after 10 pm, anyone under the age of 18 who is unsupervised isn't allowed in the central business district, including Falls Park.
With the summer here and kids out of school, a local activist is hitting the street to make sure people know so that your teens can avoid a run in with police.
Many that we spoke with say it's a good idea, but with people moving to the area regularly, those parents and teens might need to be made aware of it for the safety of all teens.
Catina Abercrombie says "Downtown is a good place to be and have fun with your family and we don’t need a lot of trouble."
Fred Austin thinks "it’s better for them to be inside rather than late at night. It’s better for the community and town really. That way it will cut down on a lot of crimes."
Jack Logan says the Greenville officials are working hard to make teens and families aware of the curfew and he just wants to help.
Logan reiterates, "A teenager can't come downtown with supervision"
They say it's all about teens remembering to make good choices.
Rickey Webb believes "That’s the biggest downfall for most teens… who they hang with."
"It’s good to be out like today when the sun is shining nice but, at night it’s too much crime going on. Greenville is a good place and we want to keep it that way," says Austin.
