GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Activists gathered at the Greenville County Square government complex on Monday, calling for county council members to bring a “halt to petty bickering and political shenanigans” and to move forward with the plan to redevelop the site.
Currently, the council is considering a motion to halt the project.
On Friday, a group of council members held a news conference voicing their frustrations with the project and offering an alternative path forward.
During Monday’s news conference, Dr. U.A. Thompson called the issues with a redevelopment plan an embarrassing debacle.
Thompson urged council members to push forward on the redevelopment project on a united front, arguing there is too much economic growth on the line for the project to stall now.
He also called for council to spend more on Greenlink public transit, eliminate a shortage in affordable housing, higher pay for deputies, and more funding for EMS in the county.
PREVIOUSLY - Six Greenville Co. Council members outline list of reasons behind alternate plan to relocate county government offices
