IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson School District 3 is sharing a special message that actor John Stamos sent to seniors at Crescent High School.
The actor best known as Uncle Jesse from the sitcom “Full House” sent a video message to the Class of 2020.
“I wish you all the best and I am sending you lots of good vibes,” Stamos said.
The school district shared the message on their Facebook page.
Crescent High School’s Class of 2020 will be recognized in a graduation ceremony at NewSpring Church in Anderson on June 11 at 10 a.m., according to the school district website.
Seniors will be given a small number of tickets for family to attend and the school district said the graduation ceremony will be live streamed.
