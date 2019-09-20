CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The actor playing a former Clemson player in the film being shot at the university said he once lived across from the stadium as a child.
Jay Reeves landed the role of Ray, based on former Tiger Ray Ray McElrathbey, in the film, “Safety,” which is in production now at Clemson University.
Reeves said he is originally from North Carolina but used to live right across from Memorial Stadium at one point. He said he used to serve food to the players and now can’t believe he’s starring as one.
Reeves now lives in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the actor has 26 screen credits dating back to 2014.
MORE - Photos from the set of the Disney film in production at Clemson University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.