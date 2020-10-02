NEW YORK (AP) -- A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York's Central Park.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.
Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity.
