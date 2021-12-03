ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been almost 90 days since Adam Harvey was last seen. The 23 year old went missing on September 11, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.
Rachel Harvey, Adam’s mother, told FOX Carolina her life seems like it’s in limbo not knowing where her son is.
She has made posts on Facebook in an effort to keep the story going until he is found.
On Saturday morning at 9:30, she is asking volunteers from the community to meet up at Walnut Grove Church, located at 1312 Mt. Carmel Road, to help search for Adam.
“Leaves are falling and you can see straight down the woods more,” Rachel said.
The area where he went missing is heavily wooded.
