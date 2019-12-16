GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Comedian Adam Sandler will perform in Greenville in 2020, the Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced.
Adam Sandler’s 100% Fresher Tour will make a stop at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 17.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m.
Adam Sandler has enjoyed a nearly 30-year career as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician. His movies have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide, per a news release.
Sandler’s latest tour comes after the release of his standup special, “100% Fresh: A Netflix Original Comedy Special.”
MORE NEWS - Heisman winner's speech leads to over $100,000 in donations for families in poverty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.