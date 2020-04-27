GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As the coronavirus pandemic ensues, Bon Secours Wellness Arena has had to make several adjustments to their upcoming shows and sporting events.
Monday, those who purchased tickets for Adam Sandler's "100% Fresher Tour" got the notification that the event had been officially canceled. The tour stop was originally scheduled to take place on March 17, but had been postponed.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who play home games at The Well, also announced they've canceled the remainder of their season.
For a full list of events that have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Gov issuing new emergency declaration as SC begins to reopen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.