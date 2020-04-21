CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Adams Products announced Tuesday that they're planning to expand operations in Cherokee County - creating the opportunity for new jobs.
Adams Products, a subsidiary of Oldcastle APG, is a concrete masonry technology and design company that was founded in 1946.
The Allison Road location in Cowpens will be getting a world-class dry mix bagging plant to the current operations that will span 42 acres. State of the art equipment will be installed, including an 11-silo batch system for specialty aggregates and two new dry mix bagging lines.
The expansion, expected to be completed by late 2020, will create 31 new jobs.
The more than $12.5 million expansion will allow for high volume manufacturing of Oldcastle APG's two well-known product lines - Sakrete bagged concrete mixes and Amerimix mortars.
Anyone interested in joining Adams Products' team can learn more here.
