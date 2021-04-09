(AP) - The NFL and its players’ union have an array of health programs designed to help former players in their life after football. According to his agent, Phillip Adams did not avail himself of those opportunities. Adams played six seasons in the NFL. Authorities say he shot five people to death, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before killing himself early Thursday. Agent Scott Casterline told The Associated Press that Adams did not participate in the physical and mental health programs that are easily accessible for ex-players. Says Casterline: “We encouraged him to explore all of his disability options and he wouldn’t do it."
Adams said to have spurned NFL, union health programs
- By BARRY WILNER
