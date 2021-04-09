South Carolina Shooting Report

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is attended to after injuring his left leg during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, in St. Louis. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

 Tom Gannam

(AP) - The NFL and its players’ union have an array of health programs designed to help former players in their life after football. According to his agent, Phillip Adams did not avail himself of those opportunities. Adams played six seasons in the NFL. Authorities say he shot five people to death, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before killing himself early Thursday. Agent Scott Casterline told The Associated Press that Adams did not participate in the physical and mental health programs that are easily accessible for ex-players. Says Casterline: “We encouraged him to explore all of his disability options and he wouldn’t do it."

