Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Riverside High School administrators confirm they were made aware of a Snapchat post threatening violence against "RHS".
According to the Greenville County School District, Riverside High School was not specifically mentioned, but out of caution, notified law enforcement immediately.
The district says the decision to call police was because they take every potential threat seriously.
Greer police investigated the post and determined that there was no credible threat of violence against the school.
As a precaution the district says additional district personnel and law enforcement will be on the school's campus Friday.
We've reached out to Greer police for more information and will update when it becomes available.
