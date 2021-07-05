SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says another victim has been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo building in Florida, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 28. Another 117 people remain unaccounted for. Earlier Monday, officials said three more victims had been found in a new area of rubble to which they gained access after demolishing the remaining part of the building. Officials said the demolition late Sunday was crucial to the search-and-rescue effort, and raised the prospect that crews could increase both the pace of their work and the number of searchers at the site. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members Monday afternoon that few voids had been found in the new section of rubble.
