SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Students at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville protested outside of school this morning.
They say they want school leaders to listen to their concerns after a racially charged photo circulated on social media.
It depicted a student holding a poster with a racial slur written on it.
The Greenville County School District says this student is now expelled.
Students who organized the protest say they think school leaders are taking small actions and ultimately brushing the issue off.
"We just want Hillcrest to realize that we are in this together and that the administration, them saying a couple words over the intercom, is not going to help." Kyla Carter, Student Protest Organizer.
Greenville County School District says Hillcrest administrators are working on a plan to talk to all the students who assembled.
They want to discuss their concerns and how they can make the school a place where everyone feels accepted.
