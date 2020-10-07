ASHEVILLE – Adoptable animals from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will be at the Southern Living House in Asheville this weekend.
The animals will be at the house on October 10 and 11 and available for guests to meet during tours.
The 2020 Southern Living Idea House is a 3,500 square foot modern farmhouse in the gated community of The Ramble at Biltmore Forest.
Tours are being offered through December 30.
Click here for ticket information.
Southern Living is owned by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
PREVIOUSLY - Tours of the Southern Living Idea House under construction in Asheville begin on Sep. 17
