GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Transitioning into adulthood can be tough for some; on top of that, we’re all trying to do it successfully.
It may not always be fun but it’s something that must be done.
The Greenville County Library System is a resource in the community for those who may need help navigating the struggles of life, by offering adulting classes
Often, people may ask themselves to adult or not to adult?
Becoming an adult brings a lot of responsibility. In these classes you’ll get tips on how to answer questions that you may have a hard time understanding.
“I wish that I had learned some more basic skills about cooking, cleaning, and all those things my mom did for me,” said Allison Gesk, who attended Tuesday night’s class.
“There are just things you don’t know.”
In the adulting classes you can learn things about car maintenance, traveling on a budget, housekeeping, voting information, and mental health. Those are just a few on the topics covered.
All classes are free with the GCLS and you don’t need a library card to attend. Those interested in going to one of the monthly classes, the only thing you need to do is register ahead of time with your local branch.
