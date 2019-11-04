Gantt, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday afternoon, firefighters with Gantt Fire Department responded to an apartment fire along Pine Creek Court in Greenville.
We're told the fire started around 5:30 p.m at Highland Square apartments.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Mark Holbrook, three units at the complex suffered damage. The fire department reports one unit was heavily damaged from the fire while the unit above it suffered smoke and fire damage. We're also told one other unit suffered smoke damage.
Firefighters say at this time the fire appears to be accidental in nature, but added the case in under investigation.
We're told once on scene, firefighters got the flames under control in less than 25 minutes.
The fire department said no one was injured in the fire.
The Red Cross is reporting they are helping eight adults and eight children displaced as a result of the fire.
More news: Spartanburg fire caused up to $40K in damage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.