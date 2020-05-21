Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - AdventHealth Hendersonville has deployed a new member of its staff to help fight infections.
The hospital has added two germ-eliminating UVC disinfection robots. The hospital says they have the capability to be used in operating rooms, patient rooms and other areas that require disinfection.
The robots work by generating UVC light energy that modifies the DNA or RNA structure of an infectious cell according to the robot's manufacturer Tru-D.
The company says the device’s sensors calculate the amount of UVC energy needed to disinfect an entire room while compensating for room variables such as size, shape, and contents. It then delivers one, lethal dose from one location in the room, effectively eliminating lingering pathogens in the space.
“Adding the Tru-D robots means we are increasing our quality of care and decreasing the risk for infections here at AdventHealth,” said Kelli Stike, MSN, RN; AdventHealth Hendersonville Surgery Services Director. “This is an added layer to the process that we already follow to make sure we are operating in a safe environment for our patients.”
The hospital says the robots are also a key tool for the COVID-19 Pandemic response.
While AdventHealth has an adequate supply of PPE, should that change the Tru-D robots are able to disinfect PPE such as the N95 masks.
