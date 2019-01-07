GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Boeheme Salon in Greenville is buzzing with a blow dryer and small talk.
Clients can find all kind of organic products at the salon.
"Products that are good for you, good for the environment," Allison Williamson said.
So, when Williamson combed through ideas of owning a salon, she knew she wanted to also help people.
"We really want to focus in on the inner-beauty as well," Williamson said.
It's one reason this client is getting a blue streak in her hair.
"It's not just happening in these trafficking movies, but we're seeing it's happening here in our very own neighborhood," Williamson said.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Williamson is one of several stylists and salons participating in The Blue Hair campaign.
"Our goal is just to help the community understand this is a growing problem here in Greenville and in many parts of the U.S.," Maggie Turner said.
She has blue hair too and she's a care coordinator with SWITCH, is a nonprofit organization.
"Which helps provide services to survivors as well as those campaigns to prevent more people from being trafficked," Turner said.
Now, counselors are working with more than 30 victims of sex trafficking in Greenville.
"In Greenville County most pimps are mothers, fathers, uncles, cousins," Turner said.
When a client buys a blue hair extension or gets their hair dyed blue, $10 of the service is donated to SWITCH.
"It's happening in their schools, in their churches, in their neighborhoods. It's the fastest growing crime in the United States- expected to surpass drug trafficking in the next two years," Turner said.
Williamson believes the issue is too important to brush off. So, she's doing what she can to help.
In order for a case to be considered human trafficking, there has to be force, fraud, or coercion involved. Advocates with SWITCH say last year they helped 80 young survivors of trafficking throughout the Upstate.
For more information on which salons are participating in the Blue Hair campaign, click here.
