Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A military aviation sustainment provider has announced it will be establishing operations in Greenville County, bringing with it a $1.2 million investment and 21 manufacturing jobs.
Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense partners with more than 35 original equipment manufacturers to provide military aircraft aftermarket parts and distribution services.
The new property located along the Matrix Parkway in Greenville will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand. Owners say the site will be a central location to house inventory and expand the company's Engineered Products business.
“We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina market manufacturing cluster. We recognized an opportunity to grow our relationships in the region and build upon our foundation. The state has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville,” said Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense Vice President of Business Integration Tony Grant.
The new facility is expected to be online by September 30, 2020.
Individuals interested in joining the Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense team can apply for openings here.
