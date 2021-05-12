HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two employees were taken to the hospital after a hazmat incident at a manufacturer company.
According to the AFD's twitter, fire crews and RRT-6 responded to a machining manufacture company where a 55 gallon drum of nitric acid failed at the pump releasing product.
AFD said two workers were transported to the hospital with chemical burns.
We are working to learn more information.
Stay tuned for further updates.
