ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said I-240 has been shut down due to a crash Friday morning.
The department said the crash happened at mile marker 4.7 on I-240 heading west. Due to structural damage, Montford Avenue Bridge has also been shut down.
We're told all traffic under or over the bridge has been stopped until DOT clears the bridge for operation.
