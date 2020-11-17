ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Asheville Fire Department public information officer (PIO) Kelley Klope said 30 firefighters are out due to COVID-19.
"Asheville Fire Department currently has 17 positive cases for COVID and 13 more in quarantine - a total of 30 out", said Klope.
Klope mentioned that 30 firefighters being out has not impacted the fire departments emergency response.
According to the PIO, several of those firefighters who are out have a release back to duty in the next few days.
