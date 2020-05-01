Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Asheville are asking for public to share any information they may have relating to several fires set in the City of Asheville.
According to firefighters, over the past month they have responded to an increased number of small, set fires in the community.
The fires include trash can fires, brush fires, dumpster fires and others.
The city says regardless of the size, they are asking the public to report all unattended or out of place fires by calling 911.
Anyone who has information regarding a set fire, including any extinguished fires, is asked to please call a non-emergency number at 828-259-5481 to initiate a further investigation by an AFD fire investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.