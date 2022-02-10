CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been just three weeks in a new home in Clemson for Laila and her husband Yousef. Already, signs of new life are emerging.
“I found out I am having two girls, which is like, very exciting," she said.
Laila has just had her second ultrasound, showing two healthy twins. But she says she didn’t always want to have girls when she was still in Afghanistan.
“I didn’t want to have girls who could not get educated at all that," she told Fox Carolina.
We are calling her Laila because we can’t use her real name. Back in Kabul, she received a bachelor's degree, and did work for the US government that we also cannot talk about publicly for her and her family's safety.
“We knew they were coming for us because of the job we had done," Laila told Fox Carolina, when talking about why she was so nervous about the Taliban taking over once again. “We knew we had to leave somehow," she went on, adding that it was a matter if life and death.
She says she always knew she might have to leave Afghanistan eventually if the Taliban re-took the government. But she says she, and many others, did not expect what happened so suddenly last August.
“I got a call saying 'where are you, they are in the city. The government has collapsed,'" Laila recounted.
The memories almost don’t seem real to her now: firefights in the streets, fear gripping her constantly, and seemingly no one to save them.
“Everybody could do anything, And we were hearing they were taking cars, they were killing people, and there was nobody in charge to like, be responsible for this," she said.
A month after August 15, 2021, Layla and Youssef were evacuated on a plane to Qatar; the first stop of many.
“From the window I was looking down, and I was thinking to myself that maybe I would never come back here again," she said.
“When we saw what was happening in Kabul back in August, we knew we were going to start receiving Afghans," said Tim Cross of Open Arms Refugee Ministry in the Upstate.
Tim and his wife Jody have worked with refugees for years in the Carolinas, and are one arm of a massive operation working to take in families like Laila‘s.
“We see refugees – not as just 'them,' or 'those poor people.' They become family to us,” Jody said.
The couple are actively working with 25 churches in the Clemson area, which is where Laila and Yousef ended up months later, in a lakeside home to raise their children. The home – donated by a fellow volunteer.
“They were our partners in Afghanistan," Tim said of the Afghan refugees resettling in the Upstate area. “These were the people who worked side-by-side with our Armed Forces and with our government officials. These are heroes. And they deserve nothing less than to have this opportunity."
Walking her new grounds, Laila admitted she doesn’t get much time at home. She felt called to get to work as soon as she arrived in the Upstate.
“I feel lucky to receive all of this," she said, “and I also feel like I have to pay it back. They helped me, so I have to help somebody else. The chain continues."
Laila now welcomes new refugees to the area herself – translating for them over the phone, and especially helping to many women who suffered under Taliban rule.
“Layla has taken that on," Jody said. “She talks to these women. She calls them, and she counsels them. I’m just so proud of her," she concluded.
Laila says it all comes back to the children she’s about to have: She says her work brings her story – her struggle – full circle, filling people like her in a strange new land with hope.
“In the United States, I feel very happy and fortunate to have girls, because now they can do what I couldn’t do," Laila said. "They can do with my mom couldn’t do, and [act on] the ambitions she had."
