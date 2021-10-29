ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Afghan refugees have started to resettle in Asheville this month. Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte told us 12 Afghan men have been placed the area. A total of 40 refugees are expected.
We’re told evacuees have cleared a variety of health, security and background screenings by the U.S. government. Screenings are being conducted by intelligence, law enforcement, counterterrorism and health professionals. All evacuees are being tested for COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, and offered vaccines/placed in quarantine as needed.
“They’re human beings that have been through a lot,” said Mark Capon, Co-owner of Harvest Records.
He stated a gofundme that has raised over $20,000. The money raised would be used for costs like rent, transportation, food, clothing and supplies, medical care, English education, and so on before they're able to find work.
“It makes me feel great…it’s such a drop in the bucket as to what they’re going to need,” Capon said.
“I think the fact that evacuations are dominating the headlines may have made it a little easier for us because we have had this incredible outpouring of community support,” Sandra Buck, Refugee Resettlement Program Director at Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte.
This is a second chance at life for those who have escaped the grips of terror.
“They have left their families behind, they have basically sacrificed everything,” Buck said.
It’s a small staff working in Asheville to help with the refugees. Typically, they would be given around a two weeks notice of someone resettling in the area.
But with the current Aghan refugees, that’s not the case.
“With the Afghan arrivals we’re getting as little as ten hours notice of an arrival,” Buck said.
Starting this new life can come with challenges. However, volunteers are helping with the transition.
“Yeah, we’ve had some group hangs and we’ll do carpools, taken them to English class,” said Capon. “We played sports a couple of weeks ago out in the park one Sunday, and had a big picnic.”
Another challenge for the resettlement program is housing. The lack of affordable housing in North Carolina is said to be severe. Catholic Charities needs the community’s help to identify affordable rental housing available for these individuals and families. Needed are 1 to 3 bedroom rentals in Buncombe County.
We asked if there were any other areas in Western North Carolina refugees would be placed. They try to stick to one particular area.
“Only because access to services, they’re going to be right there in Buncombe County. In the past we’ve placed people in Henderson County as well,” Buck said.
