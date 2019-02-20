Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, members of the Greenville County Council discussed the security costs incurred by the county from the Drag Queen Story Hour held at the Five Forks Library in Simpsonville, on Sunday, February 17.
According to Councilman Joe Dill he and Councilman Willis Meadows requested to breakdown of the costs incurred by the county for the event.
Councilman Dill tells FOX Carolina that he and Councilman Meadows are working to draft an ordinance that would require any outside group using a county facility to have to bear the expense of the security costs that arise because of the event.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the cost for the event to have deputies available for security cost $47,829.82. This bill included:
- 6 ranking deputies working 30 hour shifts totaling $7,828.80 for their 180 hours total.
- 144 deputies ranging in rank from captain to deputy 2 working 8 hour shifts totaling 1,152 man hours totaling $38,314.96.
- Additional cost included lunch for 170 people costing $1,588.14 and 4 megaphones costing $97.92.
The cost provided to the council only covers the county's cost, not state or federal dollars spent for Highway Patrol or SLED agents that might have been present at the event.
Councilman Dill says because the libraries are county facilities, we have to look at what we are doing about events at county buildings that require a great deal of security. Councilman Dill continued saying if a taxpayer doesn't agree with what you are doing at a county facility, they shouldn't be on the hook to pay for it.
The sheriff's office says the deputy presence was justified after they received reports of death threats made against the individuals putting on the event.
