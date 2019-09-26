NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Life is different for the family of Colby Samuels following his drowning Friday night at Lawson’s Fork Creek.
His brother, Rashawn, says they were out just having a good time. Unfortunately, it turned deadly.
Along with Colby, Rashawn’s girlfriend Brandi Boughman also drowned. He stood by as bodies were recovered.
“Wasn’t nothing go through my mind. My mind was blank at the moment,” Rashawn told us.
He’s left numb inside, with an empty void that will be nearly impossible to fill.
“I don’t feel anything.”
Rashawn is part of a large family. He says there was a total of seven siblings, and that they always enjoyed time with each other.
"Bike rides everywhere," he reminisced. "It wasn't nothing to come in the house with a skinned-up knee."
Those memories are all Rashawn must hold on to about his brother because he won’t be able to make new ones.
But moving forward, the picture without Colby will be much cloudier for a brother without part of his own heart.
"That's a picture I have to paint.... it's not something I know what's going to happen."
Previous coverage of this story follows:
