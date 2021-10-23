FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif. The California highway connecting visitors to the world's two largest sequoia trees remains closed so crews can remove as many as 10,000 trees weakened by wildfires, drought, disease or age. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)