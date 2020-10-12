BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Belton on Monday announced that the Boil Water Advisory in the city had been lifted.
Belton Combined Utilities said its customers no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
"Following an intense flushing of the water distribution system and bacteriological samples collected and analyzed by a D.H.E.C. certified laboratory, the results of this sampling indicates that the system is now safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes," said Bo Barnes, Director of Combined Utilities, in an emailed statement.
Barnes said customers with questions concerning this repeal of the advisory can the City of Belton Combined Utilities at 864-338-0058, x152.
Last week, Belton had a series of water issues, which resulted in officials handing out bottled water to residents.
PREVIOUSLY - City of Belton handing out bottled water amid continued water supply problems, mayor says National Guard on standby
