CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that his office was investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Blalock.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the body of 56-year-old Jeffrey Scott Sr. was recovered on Tuesday after a kayaker found the body between US 221 and the Lake Blalock dam.
Clevenger said crews spent several days starting on November 8 searching for the missing man's body in the lake, but were unsuccessful.
Clevenger said an autopsy was performed and the results are awaiting further forensics testing. The coroner said there does not appear to be any foul play in Scott's death.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the death.
The lake is located along the Pacolet River and serves as a reservoir managed by Spartanburg Water near the Mayo community.
