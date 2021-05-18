GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council decided to hold further discussions on a controversial grant for the Hispanic Alliance until their next meeting in June.

Tensions were high Tuesday night as the County Council took up the debate on whether or not to pull the $7,500 grant intended to promote the "Wings of the City" statue exhibit in downtown Greenville.

The unclothed figures have prompted some backlash from people who view them as indecent but the City of Greenville, which unanimously approved the exhibit, said the overall support for it has been overwhelming.

The Hispanic Alliance filed an application for an accommodations tax grant to pay for promoting the exhibit by Mexican sculptor Jorge Marín since they said it would attract visitors from across the region to Greenville's downtown.

Accommodations tax, or A-Tax, grants come from a two-percent tax South Carolina places on hotel room rentals. The money then goes back to local governments to fund "innovative and effective" projects to promote tourism.

Wings of the City has been shown across the country but Greenville is the first East Coast city to host the sculptures.

The A-Tax committee recommended giving the Hispanic Alliance $7,500 for the grant, but last week the Greenville County Committee on Finance voted 4-1 to redirect the grant, recommending no money for the Hispanic Alliance. The funding under their recommendation would instead go toward marketing for Artisphere.

After heated debate between members of council about whether or not the issue should move forward Tuesday, they ultimately decided to table the discussion until the next meeting on June 1.

"Give us some time to talk to each other a little more," councilman Ennis Fant said. "Give us some time to talk to our legal folks, and come up with something reasonable we can all live with. Tonight has been quite contentious. Let’s not add to it."