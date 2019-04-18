GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A restaurant that has served diners just steps away from Falls Park since 2004 now has a new owner.
Mary’s At Falls Cottage posted on their Facebook page Wednesday has been sold to longtime general manager, Kent Fisher, who has worked at Mary’s for 11 years.
Below is the full announcement:
Dear friends of Mary’s at Falls Cottage,
Today, I’m proud to announce that Drew and I have completed the sale of Mary’s at Falls Cottage to our long-time General Manager, Kent Fisher, who has been a key part of our daily operations for the last eleven years. To all of the family and friends who have supported us over these last 15 years, it is with a humble and grateful heart that I want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity to realize one of the greatest and most ambitious dreams of my lifetime. It’s no exaggeration to say that your love and support truly made this small town girl’s dreams come true.
Back in the late eighties, I used to drive through downtown Greenville, and along the abandoned stretch of Main Street that runs through the West End, my imagination would stir each time I passed by Falls Cottage. Although I worked in the insurance business at the time, the humble grace of that little building made me dream that one day I might own a business there. At the time, I’d never held a job in the food service industry, so who could have guessed that years later, I would indeed own a business in that charming old cottage, and that it would be a restaurant. I guess its true that ignorance is bliss because in 1995 I left a successful career at Liberty Life to open a catering business out of my home. A few short years later, I opened my first restaurant in downtown Fountain Inn. It was a beautiful space in the historic, but blighted town center, and although it became a destination for guests all over Greenville, the out-of-the-way location was always a challenge. So in late 2003, when my friend Meredith Fowler told me the City of Greenville was accepting proposals for a new tenant at Falls Cottage, I jumped at the opportunity. The revitalization of the West End was newly underway and the cottage stood like a matriarch over what would become the new Falls Park. With God’s grace, a lot of persistence, a basket-full of broccoli salad and my daughter’s knack for persuasive writing, my proposal was accepted and my lifelong dream came true. In August of 2004, Mary’s at Falls Cottage opened for business. That was 15 years ago. And as we all eventually come to know too well, time flies and indeed, the rest is history.
I may be closing this chapter of my life, but the memories will stay with me forever. Indeed, they’ve come to be part of who I am: The hundreds of couples married in the garden, the christened babies that come back to see me as toddlers and teens, and the thousands of guests who joined us for lunch or came by to visit the garden. Thank you. Each of those cherished memories fill my heart with gratitude. And even more importantly, I want to say thank you to so many individuals who have come to be like family and for whom Mary’s at Falls Cottage has been a true labor of love: To Cokey Cory and the other ladies of the Foothills Garden Club; To my mentor Minnie Lou Tolbert; my husband, Drew; my daughter Mary Frances; the employees whose talents and tireless efforts were the foundation on which everything else was built: Libby Sutton, Tom Hohman and Elissa Shealy; and to my dear friend Rita Garrett, my first and most enthusiastic customer – thank you, thank you, thank you
With gratitude, Mary
P.S. Please come down to see me at Mary’s Lunchbox in Simpsonville! We’ll still be operating our luncheonette and catering kitchen for corporate and private events!
According to Mary’s website, the cottage was built between 1894 and 1896 and later became a gas station before the building was acquired by the Carolina Foothills Garden Club in 1972 and renamed Falls Cottage. It became the restaurant's home in 2004.
